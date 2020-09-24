Advertisement
OPP appeal for help finding missing man who could be in Barrie, Orillia, Dufferin
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 12:20PM EDT
Ryan Beaudoin, 28, was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. (OPP)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are appealing to the public for help finding a man who went missing over a month ago and could be in the region.
Ryan Beaudoin hasn't been seen since August 4 in Cochrane.
He has an athletic build and is five-feet-10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm and hand.
Police say the 28-year-old could be in Barrie, Orillia or Dufferin County.
Police ask anyone with information on Beaudoin's whereabouts to contact them.