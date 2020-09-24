BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are appealing to the public for help finding a man who went missing over a month ago and could be in the region.

Ryan Beaudoin hasn't been seen since August 4 in Cochrane.

He has an athletic build and is five-feet-10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm and hand.

Police say the 28-year-old could be in Barrie, Orillia or Dufferin County.

Police ask anyone with information on Beaudoin's whereabouts to contact them.