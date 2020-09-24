BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are appealing to the public for help finding a man who went missing over a month ago and could be in the region.

Ryan Beaudoin hasn't been seen since August 4 in Cochrane.

He has an athletic build and is five-feet-10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm and hand.

Police say the 28-year-old could be in Barrie, Orillia or Dufferin County.

UPDATE MISSING: #OPP continue search for 28 yr old Ryan BEAUDOIN 5’10’’ 180lbs, brown hair brown eyes, distinctive tattoo on right forearm and hand. Last seen August 4, 2020 at 10:00 pm. May be in the areas of #Barrie, #Dufferin or #Orillia. Call 1-888-310-1122 with any info. pic.twitter.com/WFmycVTvW0 — OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) September 23, 2020

Police ask anyone with information on Beaudoin's whereabouts to contact them.