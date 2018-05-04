Featured
Ontario SPCA removes more than 30 dogs from property in Springwater
An OSPCA logo is pictured.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 1:48PM EDT
The Ontario SPCA has removed dozens of dogs and cats from a property in Springwater.
A spokesperson confirmed a search warrant was executed at a property on Tuesday.
A total of 31 dogs, seven puppies and three cats were removed from the property under the order of a veterinarian.
“A number of the animals that were removed required medical treatment and are receiving care,” said Melissa Kosowan with the Ontario SPCA.
The investigation continues.