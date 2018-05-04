

CTV Barrie





The Ontario SPCA has removed dozens of dogs and cats from a property in Springwater.

A spokesperson confirmed a search warrant was executed at a property on Tuesday.

A total of 31 dogs, seven puppies and three cats were removed from the property under the order of a veterinarian.

“A number of the animals that were removed required medical treatment and are receiving care,” said Melissa Kosowan with the Ontario SPCA.

The investigation continues.