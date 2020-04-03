BARRIE -- The province is reporting 462 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 14 more deaths.

Province-wide, there are now 3,255 people infected, an increase of 16 per cent from yesterday, including 67 deaths in total.

On the upside, the number of people that have recovered jumped more than 30 per cent to 1,023 from 831 on Thursday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) will update the region's number of cases later this afternoon.

On Thursday, the health unit reported a total of 71 cases, with 17 recoveries and four deaths to date.

SMDHU Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said with Easter approaching the public needs to maintain social distancing and visit family "from a distance."

Public health officials in Ontario are set to release data today, showing how many people could die of COVID-19 under various scenarios.

Premier Doug Ford says the projections might be hard to hear and should serve as a wake-up call for some people.

Keep a #physicaldistance (2 metres or 6 feet) from those outside your home. This crucial in reducing the spread of #COVID19. https://t.co/wl3R0ZZBHm pic.twitter.com/60r40lgkcU — SMDHU (@SMDhealthunit) April 3, 2020

- With files from CTV's Kim Phillips