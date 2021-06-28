BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ontario government is investing millions to support constructing a $40 million multi-purpose infrastructure project in downtown Barrie.

The Simcoe Muskoka YMCA will operate the new community hub, which will host programs, child care, meeting spaces, a public café and space for a youth centre. A fitness facility will provide transitional beds for at-risk youths,

The YMCA will join forces with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's cardiovascular and cancer programs to provide rehabilitation programs for post-care patients.

"This project will enhance the lives of local residents by providing access to health care services, childcare and employment supports," said Ontario's Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma.

The province will invest over $29 million in the new hub.

"In addition to this support from the province, we are very grateful for all of our generous donors and funders who have pledged over $7 million to the project to date," said Jill Tettmann, YMCA Simcoe Muskoka chief executive officer.

Construction is underway at the new site located at Bradford and Simcoe streets.

More than 5,000 people use the Y annually, and organizers hope the new facility will more than triple that number.