    • Ontario Fire Marshal called to investigate cause of fire in Innisfil

    The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate what caused a fire at an Innisfil home late Wednesday morning.

    Emergency crews arrived at the Booth Avenue house to find the fire in the garage.

    Officials say the caller stated they heard an explosion.

    No one was home at the time of the fire. Officials say crews extinguished the flames and secured the scene.

    No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

    Damage is estimated at $600,000 because smoke did migrate into the house.

    Fire officials say no further information could be provided because "the scene is under the authority of the Ontario Fire Marshal."

