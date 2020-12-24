MIDLAND -- COVID-19 continues to weigh heavy on the Georgian Bay General Hospital, where an ongoing outbreak continues to claim lives.

On Christmas Eve, the hospital reported another death, and now there have been five covid related fatalities at GBGH since the outbreak started December 4.

On Tuesday, Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, said outbreaks in large facilities are difficult to get under control, and there are no problems with the hospital's procedures.

"There was an infection prevention and control review by public health Ontario done earlier in the month with no identified major gaps," says Gardner.

On Thursday, 11 people remain hospitalized at GBGH, with 27 staff members who have tested positive since the outbreak started; some of those staff have since returned to work.