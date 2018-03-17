

CTV Barrie





A single-vehicle crash along county road 42 in Clearview Township has left one person with life-threatening injuries.



It happened around six-thirty Friday evening on a road commonly referred to as 'Airport Road'. The Clearview Fire Chief says when his crews arrived the driver was walking around outside the vehicle, and a female passenger was at a nearby residence. The vehicle ended up being pinned between two trees, and a man was trapped inside

“It was a fairly lengthy extrication we're dealing with a very high-value vehicle with carbon fibre, difficult to cut,” says Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell. “The Deputy and the crews were able to remove him through the driver area and, [he was] given to the care of paramedics, but we honestly think that the medical condition of this individual was definitely the result of the high value of the vehicle and safety standards of that vehicle,” says Shewell.



All three patients were taken to Collingwood general and marine hospital, but the man with life-threatening injuries was taken by air ambulance to a Toronto hospital.