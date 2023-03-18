One person dead, 5 others in hospital after crash near Cookstown, Ont.
One person is dead, and five others are in hospital after a two vehicle crash on highway 89 near Cookstown Saturday morning.
According to OPP the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Highway 89, west of Veteran's Drive.
Police say a 70-year-old woman from Alliston, a passenger of one of the vehicles, died at the scene. The driver of that vehicle and a child were transported to a Toronto area hospital, both with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, along with two children, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to OPP, a stretch of highway 89 near 5th sideroad has reopened after being closed for several hours.
Atlantic
-
Injuries reported at Halifax-area high school following weapons complaint; 1 person in custody
Police in Halifax say there are injuries related to a weapons complaint at a school in Bedford, N.S.
-
University of PEI Faculty Association says members on strike as negotiations stall
The University of Prince Edward Island Faculty Association says its staff has gone on strike after what it says are failed attempts to enter additional negotiations with the university's administration.
-
Cape Breton University food bank cannot keep up with demand: student union president
The student union president at Cape Breton University said food insecurity has become a concern for many students and the on-campus food bank cannot keep up with demand.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. | 6 still missing after Old Montreal fire; Mayor to address media
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
A 3rd person has died after truck rammed pedestrians in Amqui, Que.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) announced Monday morning that a third person has died in connection with the tragedy in Amqui, in the Lower St. Lawrence region, where a driver drove his pickup truck into pedestrians a week ago.
-
Man in his 70s in critical condition after Verdun fire
A man in his 70s was sent to hospital in critical condition early Monday morning following a residential fire in Verdun.
Ottawa
-
-
Marchers mourn end of a McEra as notorious Ottawa McDonald's will soon be McGone-ald's
The Rideau McDonald's Farewell March brought people from across the city, some dressed in costumes, who wanted to say goodbye to a part of what they say makes Ottawa Ottawa.
-
Wild turkeys keeping visitors on their toes at the Mud Lake Trail
If you are yearning to walk the trails around Mud Lake in the Britannia Conservation Area, be aware there are wild turkeys looking for mates. A gang of three have been chasing and pecking at visitors to the nature trail for weeks.
Toronto
-
Ontario 'scumbags' guilty of withholding passports to face steeper fines, ministry says
Ontario employers who withhold foreign workers’ passports or work permits could face steeper penalties under new labour laws, with maximum fines setting them back up to $200,000.
-
Liquidation sale at Nordstrom's Ontario stores could begin as soon as tomorrow
A liquidation sale at six Nordstrom locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) could begin as soon as tomorrow.
-
Kitchener
-
'Everybody’s pulling together': Community reels following death of 10-year-old girl near Brantford
A community is in mourning after a 10-year-old girl was killed earlier this week when flames tore through her family’s camping trailer southeast of Brantford.
-
9 arrested for impaired driving in Waterloo region Friday night
Waterloo regional police say they arrested nine people for impaired driving over the course of nine hours between 6:30 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day and 3:30 a.m. on March 18.
-
Life-threatening injuries for person rescued from Grand River in Brantford
A person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from the Grand River.
London
-
TRAFFIC
Construction of Wellington Gateway project underway
Lane restrictions are now in place on Wellington Street as construction gets underway on Phase 1 of the Wellington Gateway and Municipal Infrastructure Improvements project.
-
Sunday evening fire in London
Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a residential fire in London.
-
Welcoming spring in the London region
The first day of spring in the London region will be a beautiful one. The daytime high is forecast to be 6 C, slightly warmer than the average high for this time of year.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
Serious single-vehicle crash closes MR80 in Val Caron
A 46-year-old has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on MR80 near Donaldson Crescent in Val Caron.
-
Heavy police presence on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon
Heavy police presence at Corbiere Road on the M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon.
-
Woman suing Tim Hortons for $500K after hot tea spill left her 'disfigured'
An Ontario woman has launched a lawsuit seeking $500,000 from Tim Hortons after she suffered major burns from an alleged ‘superheated’ tea. The company has denied all allegations and said she was ‘the author of her own misfortune.'
Windsor
-
1,980 Windsor-Essex students suspended due to incomplete immunization records
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 1,908 students were suspended Monday due to out of date immunization records.
-
Minor injuries after collision involving school bus
Essex County OPP responded to a crash in Leamington Monday morning involving a vehicle and a school bus.
-
County artist Brett Kissel and special guest Steven Lee Olsen coming to Caesars Windsor
Concert-goers might leave Caesars Windsor with ‘a few good stories’ after Canadian country singer Brett Kissel takes the Colosseum stage this spring.
Calgary
-
Powwow aims to bring Siksika Nation and Strathmore residents together in honour of slain Indigenous man
The Town of Strathmore and Siksika Nation hosted the first Lead By Example Powwow this weekend in honour of a young Indigenous man who was shot to death four years ago.
-
-
Bergesen scores U Sport golden goal for Cinderella Cougars, tip Concordia 4-3 in OT
The Mount Royal Cougars, dubbed the Cinderella team of the U Sports 2023 women's hockey championship, are the new golden gals.
Saskatoon
-
Bedard fever hits Saskatoon
After weeks of anticipation, the day Saskatoon Blades fans have been waiting for finally came.
-
Province overturns city decision to block 112-unit condo development in downtown Saskatoon
A provincial appeal board has overturned a city decision to block the development of a 112-unit apartment on former Knox United Church land.
-
Two vehicles totaled in Prince Albert police cruiser collision
A Prince Albert police officer totaled their cruiser on Sunday after colliding with another vehicle on 2nd Avenue West.
Edmonton
-
Autopsies on fallen EPS constables completed, funeral details to come
Autopsies confirmed gunshot wounds as the cause of death for two constables responding to a domestic dispute Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Whyte Avenue
A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday morning after she was hit by a vehicle while in a crosswalk on Whyte Avenue.
-
EMS treat 1 at scene of west Edmonton fire
One person was treated by emergency responders after a fire early Monday morning at a west Edmonton home.
Vancouver
-
Downtown Eastside fire destroys tents in encampment, spreads to building
Vancouver firefighters were called to the Downtown Eastside Sunday evening after a fire destroyed multiple tents in an encampment and spread to a building near Main and East Hastings streets.
-
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
-
As Instagram-famous hiking trail re-opens, traffic chaos returns to Deep Cove
The re-opening of a popular hiking trail brought crowds of people and fierce competition for parking to North Vancouver's Deep Cove Sunday.