BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a "serious" industrial accident in Barrie, police say.

According to police, the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday at a construction site on Dunlop Street West near Frances and Boys streets.

There is no word on the person's condition.

Barrie police closed Dunlop Street West from Anne Street to Eccles Street for the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. CTV News will update as more information is provided.