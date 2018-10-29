

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a fire at a storage facility in Bradford.

Crews responded to the fire on Bridge Street shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within minutes of arriving on scene.

No one was injured.

The roof had collapsed and heavy equipment was brought in to tear down the walls for safety reasons.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.