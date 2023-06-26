Officers rescue bear cub with head injury after being struck by vehicle in Tiny Township

Police find a lone bear cub on the shoulder of 4th Concession in Tiny Township on Sun., June 25. 2023. (Courtesy: OPP/Twitter) Police find a lone bear cub on the shoulder of 4th Concession in Tiny Township on Sun., June 25. 2023. (Courtesy: OPP/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver