BARRIE, ONT. -- If plastic, pre-lit Christmas trees aren’t your thing, you can deck your halls for the holidays and do some good at the same time.

The Noella tree and wreath sale returned to Meridian Place Saturday. Pre-cut trees from Drysdale’s will set you back $60, $35 for a wreath.

All proceeds go to Hospice Simcoe.

The sale returns to Meridian Place on Dec 5 and Dec 12 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.