No one charged after threats force lockdown at Barrie high school: police

Police say no charges will be laid after two unrelated threats forced a lockdown at Eastview Secondary School in Barrie Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Grove Street school and placed it in a hold and secure after a threat was made, meaning everything remained status quo inside the school, but exterior doors were locked.

Hours later, when police were ready to lift the safety measure, they said an investigation was launched into a second threat.

"An unrelated call was received by our communication centre that identified an immediate threat taking place within the school," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services.

The second threat prompted officers to upgrade to a lockdown.

Students and staff move to secure areas during a lockdown, away from doors and windows, interior doors are locked, lights are turned off, and blinds are drawn. Everyone must remain quiet.

Armed officers with the Barrie Police Service investigate a threat at Eastview Secondary School on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Kent Colby/CTV News)

"Honestly, it was scary," said one student.

The police tactical team, uniformed officers and paramedics were at the school throughout the morning.

Barrie police confirmed no one was injured.

They ended the lockdown shortly after, and school resumed as usual.

"We were able to determine that the information that had been relayed to us by a telephone call was false," Leon added.

Barrie police said they were aware of the person who made the second threat but have since concluded that "due to a number of underlying complexities that are focused on what happened," no one will be charged.