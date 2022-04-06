No injuries reported in downtown Barrie fire

A fire in downtown Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 (Courtesy of Michael Chorney) A fire in downtown Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 (Courtesy of Michael Chorney)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst

Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver