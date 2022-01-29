No injuries reported after vehicle fire in Springwater Friday
Crews respond to a vehicle fire after a collision on Wilson Road in Springwater on Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 (Twitter: @SpringwaterFire)
A driver in Springwater managed to escape a vehicle fire with no injuries Friday.
According to Springwater Fire, it happened late Friday evening on Wilson Drive, just north of Snow Valley Road. A vehicle allegedly left the roadway before striking a tree.
The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
Wilson Drive was closed for approximately one hour as crews cleaned up the scene.