No injuries reported after vehicle fire in Springwater Friday

A driver in Springwater managed to escape a vehicle fire with no injuries Friday.

According to Springwater Fire, it happened late Friday evening on Wilson Drive, just north of Snow Valley Road. A vehicle allegedly left the roadway before striking a tree.

Crews on scene on Wilson Dr North of Snow Valley Rd for MVC vehicle on fire.

Wilson closed for fire operations pic.twitter.com/zwotCRB3UH — Springwater Fire (@SpringwaterFIRE) January 29, 2022

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Wilson Drive was closed for approximately one hour as crews cleaned up the scene.