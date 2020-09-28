BARRIE -- A 40-year-old Newmarket man will spend time behind bars after an impaired driving collision that killed a 68-year-old man in 2019.

According to police, on Friday, Judge Mizner sentenced Stanley Choy to seven years in prison after finding him guilty on two charges, including Impaired Driving Causing Dealth and Criminal Negligence Causing Death.

Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle collision between a Hyundai Veloster and a Toyota in the area of Elgin Mills and Ninth Line around 7:20 p.m on New Year's Eve.

The Toyota driver, a 68-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Choy was also handed a 10-year driving prohibition.