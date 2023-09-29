Barrie

    • Newmarket man charged with breaking into Bradford home

    File Image (SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICES) File Image (SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICES)

    A Newmarket man faces several charges after police say he broke into a home in Bradford and stole cash and property.

    According to South Simcoe police, the break-in was reported Saturday morning at a house on Melbourne Drive near Miller Park.

    They say no one was home at the time, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

    Police say the investigation led officers to execute search warrants on a vehicle, storage locker and a residence, where the suspect was arrested.

    Officers recovered the allegedly stolen property and returned it to the owner.

    A 55-year-old man is charged with break and enter, mischief, theft, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    He has been released from custody with a future court date.

    Police offered thanks to the quick-thinking residents who called the authorities while the break-in was in progress, adding, "If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, call police immediately. Working together, we can help keep our communities safe."

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

    For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News