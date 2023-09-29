Newmarket man charged with breaking into Bradford home

A Newmarket man faces several charges after police say he broke into a home in Bradford and stole cash and property.

According to South Simcoe police, the break-in was reported Saturday morning at a house on Melbourne Drive near Miller Park.

They say no one was home at the time, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say the investigation led officers to execute search warrants on a vehicle, storage locker and a residence, where the suspect was arrested.

Officers recovered the allegedly stolen property and returned it to the owner.

A 55-year-old man is charged with break and enter, mischief, theft, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He has been released from custody with a future court date.

Police offered thanks to the quick-thinking residents who called the authorities while the break-in was in progress, adding, "If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, call police immediately. Working together, we can help keep our communities safe."