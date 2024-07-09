Two motorists charged with being impaired in Caledon in less than 24 hours

Caledon OPP say officers arrested two drivers accused of being impaired in less than 24 hours, one of which was involved in a two-vehicle collision.

Officers charged a 48-year-old Kitchener man on Monday morning after police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Valley Grove Court in Caledon.

According to police, no injuries were reported, although during the investigation, police determined that the driver was intoxicated by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

The driver faces a 90-day driver's licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Later that evening, police say a 25-year-old Brampton man was also charged with impaired blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and driving under suspension after going through a R.I.D.E. spot check on McLaughlin Road near Tim Manley Avenue.

The driver was held for a bail hearing.

The allegations above have yet to be proven in a court of law.