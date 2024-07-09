Brayden Bullock facing new charges

The 23-year-old Wasaga Beach man convicted and sentenced to four years in prison for stabbing his neighbour in 2021 is back behind bars, accused of violent crimes.

Two years have passed since Brayden Bullock was sentenced to 27 more months in prison for the stabbing that left a 33-year-old man with serious injuries to his chest and arm. On Tuesday, Bullock stood in the prisoner’s box in a Barrie courtroom accused of charges from allegations in May.

Bullock, who was released from custody months ago, was arrested by Barrie Police and charged, according to court records, with assault, assault causing bodily harm, unlawfully living in a dwelling, robbery and uttering threats.

“He has maintained his innocence, and there’s other evidence to suggest that it’s true,” said defence lawyer Jason Rabinovitch outside the courthouse.

His lawyer says they’ll fight the charges and says Bullock - who’s had a troubled upbringing, including abuse and addiction issues at home, is trying to get his life on track with the support of loved ones.

“He has worked very hard and is continuing to do so, and I don’t expect this is going to be a bar to that, and he’s on the right path to be a very good member of our community, hopefully in the near future,” said Rabinovitch.

Bullock was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in March 2021 and was picked up days later in Saskatchewan. He blamed his actions on alcohol abuse and was ordered to complete substance abuse treatment and anger management counselling.

At the time, his youth probation officer called Bullock “broken” by his circumstances.

During his sentencing hearing in April 2022, Bullock described his struggles as a child, addiction to drugs at the age of 14 and experiencing suicidal thoughts. He told the court at the time he was drug-free and wanted to change his behaviour and show his younger siblings the kind of man he is capable of becoming.

Court documents reveal Bullock is also facing charges in Collingwood of impaired driving and driving while prohibited.

Bullock is scheduled to make his next appearance later this month. The allegations against him have not been tested in court.