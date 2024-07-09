Loaded handgun, knives and drugs seized in Orillia traffic stop

Two men face a slew of charges after police allege they were found with weapons and drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, officers were on patrol when they noticed a suspected impaired driver on Barrie Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday, which led to a traffic stop.

The officers say they found cocaine, oxycodone, fentanyl, police pepper spray, knives and a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver handgun inside the vehicle.

As a result, a 38-year-old North York man and a 41-year-old Barrie man both face multiple drug and weapons charges.

They were held in police custody to await a bail hearing.