    • Swim advisory issued for Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia

    Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia (CTV Barrie) Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia (CTV Barrie)
    On Tuesday, a swimming advisory was issued for Couchiching Beach in Orillia due to a higher-than-normal bacteria count in the water.

    The beach is not closed, but those who choose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

    Officials with the City of Orillia say lifeguards are off duty during a swim advisory, and swimmers are cautioned to swim at their own risk.

    Moose Beach in Orillia remains unaffected and is open at this time.

