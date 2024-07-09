Swim advisory issued for Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia
On Tuesday, a swimming advisory was issued for Couchiching Beach in Orillia due to a higher-than-normal bacteria count in the water.
The beach is not closed, but those who choose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.
Officials with the City of Orillia say lifeguards are off duty during a swim advisory, and swimmers are cautioned to swim at their own risk.
Moose Beach in Orillia remains unaffected and is open at this time.
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Here's when Hurricane Beryl's remnants are expected to storm through the region
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
No one hurt in mid-air crash between helicopter, plane near Edmonton
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
Russia orders the arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia ordered the arrest of the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing Tuesday that was conducted in absentia as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
Democrats see Tuesday as make-or-break day for Biden's political future
After President Joe Biden’s reelection efforts spiraled into chaos following his debate fiasco last month, Democrats who have both stood by and abandoned Biden since then see Tuesday as a decisive day for the president’s political future.
Tourist who left car to take photos trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
Spain beats France 2-1 to reach Euro 2024 final with Yamal youngest-ever scorer at major tournament
Spain reached the European Championship final with a 2-1 victory over France on Tuesday with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament.
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
Kitchener
-
When we could see torrential rain in Wednesday’s forecast
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are headed our way and forecasters say it will potentially bring torrential rain to southern Ontario.
-
-
Electrical fire at 250 Frederick Street adds to recent problems for residents
A small fire at 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener over the weekend is adding to the long list of issues residents have had to deal with lately.
London
-
Body of missing kayaker found in Bluewater following 6 day search
After nearly a week of searching, OPP said that a 57-year-old man from London who went missing on the waters of Lake Huron on July 3 was located deceased on a beach in St. Joseph today.
-
Alice Munro’s local legacy 'doesn't excuse what went on behind closed doors' in historical sex assault case
Munro who grew up Wingham, and lived in Clinton for many years, has her name emblazoned on everything from the local library, to her own literary garden. The startling revelations about the Nobel prize winning author’s past, has prompted discussions about whether those monuments to her should remain.
-
Box truck stuck with careless driving charge
Middlesex OPP say that a bridge in the Kilworth area was completely blocked off for some time this afternoon when a local driver underestimated their size.
Windsor
-
'Dangerous' suspects sought after aggravated assault: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police are looking for two suspects wChatham-Kent police are looking for two suspects who are considered dangerous after an alleged aggravated assault.ho are considered dangerous after an alleged aggravated assault.
-
-
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store temporarily closed
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
Missing Barrie woman was spotted in North Bay
A Barrie woman missing for more than a year was recently seen in North Bay, police said Tuesday.
-
One person killed when vehicle hits moose in northwestern Ont.
Police in Red Lake, Ont., are investigating after one person died when their vehicle collided with a moose Tuesday morning.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
-
One dead in single ATV crash in northern Ontario
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
-
Ottawa
-
Consultant accused of overbilling the federal government $250,000, RCMP says
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
-
-
Jelly Roll brings message of recovery, resilience to The Royal ahead of Bluesfest
Before he took to the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest, country music superstar Jelly Roll made a stop at The Royal on Tuesday to share his journey with mental health challenges and his path to wellness.
Toronto
-
Boy, 16, identified as victim in deadly Parkdale shooting
Toronto police have identified a 16-year-old boy as the victim of a deadly shooting at a Parkdale apartment building early Monday morning.
-
-
One person in critical condition after shooting in North York; 2 people arrested
One person is in critical condition following a shooting in North York.
Montreal
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Montreal's air quality in 2023 worst in eight years due to historic forest fires
The air in Montreal last year was the most polluted it has been since 2015, thanks to Quebec's historic forest fire season.
-
Quebec company fined $12,500 for destroyed threatened bird nests
A Quebec company was fined $12,500 after it damaged multiple bank swallow nests. The bank swallow, or sand martin, is a threatened species in Canada and destroying their nests is illegal, according to the Species at Risk Act.
Atlantic
-
Early morning fire destroys N.B. fish processing plant
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
-
High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-2025 SailGP season
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
-
Halifax council approves motion that could lead to demolition of historic library
After more than a decade of discussions and plans that failed to materialize, Halifax council is bringing in a consultant to develop a plan for the old memorial library that could see it at least partially demolished.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest seven involved in human trafficking in Portage la Prairie
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
-
'It's timeless': Historic Second World War plane stops in Winnipeg
A historic World War II plane once left for dead in a Northwest Territories lake is flying once again.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Calgary
-
Sexual assault allegation against Calgary bar manager stayed
A sexual assault charge has been stayed against former Calgary bar owner Grant Lee Cichacki.
-
-
Dozens of charges laid against 4 men in Calgary kidnapping
Calgary police say four men have been charged in an 11-month investigation into a kidnapping last summer.
Edmonton
-
-
Credit card information accessed as part of security breach, Ticketmaster confirms
Oilers fans or anyone else who's used Ticketmaster are being urged to secure their online accounts and check for unusual activity.
-
'Things have definitely changed': Incidents of harassment, bullying towards elected officials on the rise
As president of Alberta Municipalities and mayor of the City of Wetaskiwin, Tyler Gandam has spent more than a decade in the public eye.
Regina
-
'Our city deserves this': Council approves funding for Regina Central Library renewal
Regina City Council has approved funding for the Regina Public Library (PRL) Central Library Renewal Project.
-
Regina Urgent Care Centre treats more than 500 patients in first week
Days have been busy at Regina's brand new Urgent Care Centre – with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reporting more than 500 patients were treated at the facility in its first week alone.
-
Regina International Film Festival unveils programming for 2024
The Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) unveiled the programming for the 9th annual festival, which is set to take place in August.
Saskatoon
-
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
-
-
Fire breaks out in Saskatoon basement apartment
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured after a fire that broke out in a basement apartment on Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
-
8.5-year prison sentence for man who killed aunt hours after being released from police custody
A man has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal stabbing of his aunt in North Vancouver, which happened just hours after he was released from police custody.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.