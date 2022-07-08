Newly constructed fire station officially opens in Oro-Medonte

It was a long-awaited day for the Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services as the newly constructed Shanty Bay Fire Hall was officially opened on Friday.

The station was built two years ago, but the official opening was delayed due to COVID restrictions.

"This fire hall is absolutely a dream way beyond any of us on council, and I expected, any of the firefighters ever expected," said Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes.

The previous fire station was built in the 70s and had outdated features that made it difficult for firefighters to do their job.

"The fire station in Shanty Bay was so small, we couldn't even fit the trucks inside of them, and there wasn't any room to do any training," said Hughes.

Oro-Medonte Fire Chief Hugh Murray said the growing population over the last few years had led to increased service calls.

"Our master fire plan identified that we should build a new station but move it out of the village, so this is more central for the response area that the firefighters go to," he added.

As one station is completed, another one begins.

The city and fire service also celebrated the start of a new hall being built in East Oro that will replace two stations in the area.

"It's going to combine the Rugby Station and the Hawkstone station into one station in the middle," the mayor said.

The new modern facility will have several features.

"Training area at the back of the property, it'll have a museum that'll stick off the front for the history of our department, fitness area and sleeping quarters and such for the future," said Murray.

Mayor Hughes says the on-site training facility will be a game-changer. Right now, firefighters have to travel several hours away for training.

"The fact that we have training facilities right here in Oro-Medonte will mean they don't have to do that, and at the same time, they'll be available to surrounding municipalities," said Hughes.

Construction on the new fire hall in East Oro is currently underway. Murray said work on the site would ramp up at the end of this month, with hopes of completion by May next year.