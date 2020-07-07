BARRIE, ONT -- A barn filled with hay was engulfed in flames around 8 pm in New Tecumseth. At least ten units from New Tecumseth Fire alongside Adjala Tosorontio Fire were called in to help.

At this time, 3rd Line is closed between the 10th and 15th sideroads. OPP are asking the public to stay away while crews work battling on the blaze.

Officers also told CTV News that the barn is likely to collapse. Thanks to the quick work of these crews, the fire has been contained although there are still hotspots at this hour. It is too early to determine a cause. However, extremely warm weather over recent days may have contributed to dry conditions in the area.

Emergency responders comment that there was no livestock inside and there are no human injuries nor any threat to the public.

Traffic is currently being routed around the area. There is no word on when roads may reopen.