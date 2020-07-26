Advertisement
New stretch of Dunlop Street closes Monday
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 7:49PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 27, 2020 4:19PM EDT
Road construction along Dunlop Street in Barrie, Ont., on Mon., April 27, 2020. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A new stretch of Dunlop St E closes Monday for water main replacement.
Starting at 7 a.m., Dunlop will be out of bounds between Poyntz Street to Sampson Street. Local traffic will be permitted to move along Dunlop from Mulcaster Street to an area just west of Poyntz.
The shutdown is scheduled to last until August 21
Further west, revitalization work along Dunlop between Owen and Clapperton is expected to be completed this week.