New state-of-the-art hospital in Collingwood one step closer to reality

A new state-of-the-art hospital for the Town of Collingwood is one step closer to reality with a submission for planning under review by the Ontario government.

According to a news release on Tuesday, the submission is the culmination of 18 months of work by a team with Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) to meet the growing needs of the Southern Georgian Bay region.

"We are extremely proud of the work that our team has put into this submission, including the collaborative approach we have taken to ensure that the voices of the patient, provider and our health care partners were included in this very important planning stage for our new hospital," stated Michael Lacroix, CGMH President and CEO.

The proposed new modern hospital will include:

One hundred per cent private rooms.

An expansion of medical and surgical bed capacity.

New inpatient beds for mental health and rehabilitation.

A simulation training centre.

The submission also includes a proposed greenfield construction on a donated 30-acre site at Poplar Sideroad.

Hospital officials said building the new facility on a greenfield site compared to building on the existing 12.6-acre site would cost less, have a shorter construction time, and allow for future growth.

"The Ministry of Health is now reviewing CGMH's submission, and it is anticipated that initial feedback from the Ministry will be provided over the next few weeks," the release stated.

Officials say "if all goes to schedule," construction on the new hospital will begin in 2027.