

CTV Barrie





As private pot shops prepare to open their doors in the spring, new provincial rules regulating them could raise some eyebrows.

The province announced private cannabis retailers would have to be located at least 150 metres away from a school.

The previous Liberal Government, was criticized for selecting a pot shop location that was 500 metres away from a school.

The province says customers will have to be at least 19 to enter a private pot shop.