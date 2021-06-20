Advertisement
New program tackling food insecurity in York Region
Published Sunday, June 20, 2021 7:09PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A new program is underway in York Region to tackle food insecurity.
The Charitable Chef is a new effort from the York Region Food Network. It is a meal experience that comes in a kit.
There will be four different iterations throughout the summer months featuring all locally sourced food that customers can order and bring to their backyard or neighbourhood park.
For more information on how to get involved, click here.
