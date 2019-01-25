

For Ram Gandhi, it’s an easy way to make a buck. In the past, the Innisfil homeowner allowed anglers and snowmobilers to park in his driveway when there was no place left on the street, but now he’s renting it out.

“I’m charging just about ten-dollars for a flat rate,” says Gandhi.

The town has partnered with Rover Parking to introduce a free app to give homeowners, like Gandhi, the opportunity to rent out their driveway, helping the town ease the parking problem.

“The hope is to put some of the cars that are parked on the roads into existing infrastructure, into existing driveways, so that as it defers us the need for the municipality to have to invest in parking lots in the future,” says Jason Inwood, Town of Innisfil.

Snowmobilers that frequent the area say parking is limited, and when they do find a spot, there can be restrictions. “You gotta come early,” says Phil Falcone. “If you don’t come early, everything gets taken.”

Gandhi says he has seen people drive around for 15 to 30 minutes trying to find a place to park.

“The last two years they just come up and knock on my door because they couldn’t find any parking on the street. It gets busy.”

Homeowners can find out more information on the free parking app here.