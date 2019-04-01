

CTV Barrie





After weeks of protests, changes to the Ontario autism funding program begins on Monday.

Under the new plan, families with children diagnosed with autism under the age of six will be eligible for up to $20,000 per year for treatment.

Children between six and 18 will receive up to $5,000 annually.

The Ford government altered its plan in response to backlash from families and advocates, removing the income caps and instilling a six-month funding extension for children transitioning to schools.