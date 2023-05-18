New Elmvale rainbow crosswalk spray painted with derogatory words

Springwater's first rainbow crosswalk was unveiled one week ago and has already been targeted by hate.

The crosswalk, located in Elmvale, was unveiled to the public on May 12. Only one day later, police were called to investigate hateful and derogatory words that were spray painted on it.

According to OPP, the words were cleaned up before they arrived. No suspects have been identified, either by witnesses or surveillance footage.

Police said this is the first incident reported to police at the location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.