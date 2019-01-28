Featured
New country music festival coming to Burl's Creek
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 5:46PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 28, 2019 6:34PM EST
Classic country artists like Alabama, Travis Tritt, and Diamond Rio will bring their songs of the south to a brand new festival at Burl’s Creek this summer.
The team behind the hugely successful four-day festival Boots and Hearts say this will be a smaller, one-day event in Oro-Medonte.
“Big Sky Music Festival will be on a different part of the property that is more intimate-focused on this kind of crowd,” says Lisa Zechmeister, Republic Live.
While Boots and Hearts bring in roughly 40,000 people per day, the Big Sky festival expects a crowd of approximately 10-thousand.
Big Sky will also feature a classic car show, a local craft show, and a pig roast for campers.
The gates open at Burl’s Creek on July 20. Tickets go on sale Friday.