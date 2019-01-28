

Classic country artists like Alabama, Travis Tritt, and Diamond Rio will bring their songs of the south to a brand new festival at Burl’s Creek this summer.

The team behind the hugely successful four-day festival Boots and Hearts say this will be a smaller, one-day event in Oro-Medonte.

“Big Sky Music Festival will be on a different part of the property that is more intimate-focused on this kind of crowd,” says Lisa Zechmeister, Republic Live.

While Boots and Hearts bring in roughly 40,000 people per day, the Big Sky festival expects a crowd of approximately 10-thousand.

Big Sky will also feature a classic car show, a local craft show, and a pig roast for campers.

The gates open at Burl’s Creek on July 20. Tickets go on sale Friday.