Simcoe County kicked off its new transit system to help people travel from several smaller communities to Barrie.

The Linx transit system launched on Tuesday and starts at 6 a.m. with four new buses running hourly.

The buses will make stops in Midland, Wyebridge, Elmvale, and Midhurst before arriving in Barrie. The last drop-off in Barrie will be at 7:40 p.m. The service does not run on weekends.

Simcoe County warden Gerry Marshall says this is just the beginning of another crucial public service for residents.

“Route 1 is just the first stop on an ambitious plan to link our municipalities across the region and connect residents to health services, jobs, education centres and retail hubs in other communities,” says Marshall.

The cost to ride the bus ranges from two to six dollars depending on where you catch it.

The county expects three-thousand riders to use the service each month.

A Linx reloadable card will be available for purchase in late August for riders.

There are plans to expand five more routes across the county within in the next three years.

The service is being offered for free for the entire month of August, and regular fare rates will begin after Labour Day.