New art exhibition featured for Black History Month

    Black History Month celebrations continue in Barrie with a new, unique exhibition at the MacLaren Art Centre.

    It's called 'Canvas for Change', which was led was led by the organization 'Make Change.'

    Teens have been working with established Toronto-based artist Ashante Blackwood for the last few weeks.

    Through one-on-one sessions, the youth have been using various mediums to share their stories and struggles, such as identity issues, hoping to boost their confidence.

    "They are really colourful, really vibrant," Blackwood said of the art pieces in the exhibit. "That way they were able to tell their stories through different ways and different colours, because we all know colours have different meaning."

    The free exhibit was also put together with the help of Shak's World Community Centre. It will run at the MacLaren Art Centre until the end of the month.

