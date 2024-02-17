New art exhibition featured for Black History Month
Black History Month celebrations continue in Barrie with a new, unique exhibition at the MacLaren Art Centre.
It's called 'Canvas for Change', which was led was led by the organization 'Make Change.'
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Teens have been working with established Toronto-based artist Ashante Blackwood for the last few weeks.
Through one-on-one sessions, the youth have been using various mediums to share their stories and struggles, such as identity issues, hoping to boost their confidence.
"They are really colourful, really vibrant," Blackwood said of the art pieces in the exhibit. "That way they were able to tell their stories through different ways and different colours, because we all know colours have different meaning."
The free exhibit was also put together with the help of Shak's World Community Centre. It will run at the MacLaren Art Centre until the end of the month.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump's legal debts top a half-billion dollars. Will he have to pay?
Donald Trump's legal debts might now exceed a half-billion dollars. Here's what we know about what Trump owes, whether he'll have to pay up, and what comes next.
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
INVESTIGATION W5 visits Panama as protests rage against Canadian-owned mine
W5 visited Panama as mass protests raged against a Canadian-owned mine that has now been ordered closed.
Third-grade science experiment gone wrong sends 18 students, teacher to Tennessee hospital
The third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments with an outside presenter and several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry ice, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Sumner County Schools.
opinion It's time for Joe Biden to lean into his age and experience
As Joe Biden sets to face-off against his chief nemesis, political commentator Eric Ham says the moment has come for the U.S. president to lean into that which others see as an impediment -- his age.
Freedom Convoy: Which Charter rights did the Emergencies Act breach?
Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9M, barred from N.Y. business for 3 years, judge rules
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny's team confirms his death and says his mother is searching for his body
Alexei Navalny's spokesperson confirmed Saturday that the Russian opposition leader had died at a remote Arctic penal colony and said he was "murdered," but it is unclear where his body is.
Astronaut headed to the moon says Canada needs more visionaries
NASA and the Canada Space Agency have jointly sent astronauts in space since 1982. But it's not a given that the Canadians will hang on to their current stature as humanity eyes Mars.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
11-year-old airlifted to hospital after N.S. crash
An 11-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Litchfield, N.S., Thursday night.
-
N.S. town fined $100K for putting raw sewage in brook
The Town of Trenton, N.S., will have to pay a $100,000 fine after pleading guilty to discharging raw sewage into Lowden Brook for seven months.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating fatal shooting in Little Italy
A man in his thirties was fatally shot in Montreal's Little Italy district just after midnight Saturday.
-
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he fathered through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Update on Rideau Canal Skateway expected this evening
The National Capital Commission is asking skaters to stay tuned for an update on ice conditions on the Rideau Canal Skateway.
-
Freedom Convoy: Which Charter rights did the Emergencies Act breach?
Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.
-
'I need a house': Belleville's drug emergency lays bare toll of wider crisis
A warning about a drug crisis in Belleville, Ont. is laying bare signs of a much broader crisis involving a lack of housing and shelter.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
-
'A huge, huge issue': Growing number of e-bikes on GO trains sparking safety concerns
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
-
23-year-old Toronto man charged with allegedly impersonating a police officer
Toronto police have charged a 23-year-old man who allegedly claimed to be an officer after boarding a TTC bus last week.
Kitchener
-
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
-
Five teens charged with smash and grab robbery at Waterloo mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
-
Jersey signed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being auctioned off for Ontario charities
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for three Ontario charities.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Family seeks help identifying car that crashed into home
A London, Ont. woman is looking for the driver of a black car that smashed into her parents’ house Friday.
-
London police investigating another detention centre death
London Police Service (LPS) investigators are looking into another death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) Friday.
-
Bomb threat in Wingham prompts road closures
A bomb threat forced numerous road closures in Wingham Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
-
Sault College president ‘shocked’ by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
-
Sudbury Five declared winner after opposing team left the court
It was a bizarre ending to Thursday night's Sudbury Five basketball game with the opposing team walking off the court before the end.
Windsor
-
Tecumseh 'taking bold move' in bid for $4.3 million in Housing Accelerator Funding
A few weeks after the City of Windsor’s application for millions through the housing accelerator fund was rejected, a neighbouring municipality is in the process of finalizing its own application for the grant.
-
Amherstburg fourplex fire suspected to be arson
Amherstburg fire officials say damage is estimated between $800,000 and $1 million after a fire at a newly constructed four-plex.
-
'You can’t get more Canadian than this': maple syrup season arrives in Essex County
Tree tapping started a week later than last year at Ruscom Maple Farm in Lakeshore, Ont., where there’s optimism this year’s up-and-down winter temperatures will be beneficial for business.
Calgary
-
Einarson opens defence of Canadian curling title with a win, but minus lead Harris
Kerri Einarson opened her bid for a record fifth straight Canadian women's curling championship with a victory, but minus lead Briane Harris whose absence went unexplained.
-
Garage of Thorncliffe home destroyed in fire
The garage of a home in the northwest Calgary community of Thorncliffe was destroyed in a fire on Friday evening.
-
Calgary senior says alarm company won’t cancel dead husband’s contract
A Calgary senior says she's being threatened by an alarm company over a broken system that is costing her thousands of dollars and keeping her up at night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
-
Long-time tenant of Saskatoon arena concerned about proposed Sutherland homeless shelter
Skate Saskatoon is concerned about a homeless shelter opening near ACT Arena.
-
‘It's chaos’: Teachers' walk-out prompts parental response
Elementary schools across Saskatchewan experienced disruption Friday as teachers walked out during lunchtime supervision in a planned job action by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF).
Edmonton
-
Einarson opens defence of Canadian curling title with a win, but minus lead Harris
Kerri Einarson opened her bid for a record fifth straight Canadian women's curling championship with a victory, but minus lead Briane Harris whose absence went unexplained.
-
NDP 'combat misinformation' as legal experts say Smith's gender policies violate charter rights
The UCP is facing a new wave of criticism over proposed gender-based policies by the official oppositions and legal experts in Alberta.
-
Union accuses Alberta government of being unprepared for 2024 wildfire season
Alberta's largest union is raising the alarm over wildfire staffing levels in the province, saying the Alberta government is putting people in danger for the upcoming wildfire season by failing to hire and retain enough staff.
Vancouver
-
'It's inflammatory': Vancouver police officer's patch ignites questions about objectivity
A Vancouver police officer is being scrutinized for donning a patch that does not adhere to the force’s uniform regulations.
-
B.C. has gained 708 family doctors over the last year. Here's where they're working
Last week, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that 708 more doctors are practising longitudinal family medicine in the province this year than last year. This week, his office shared data on where those net new family doctors are working.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy meal, visit kitchen staff at renowned Vancouver restaurant
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.