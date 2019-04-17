

The Canadian Press





Police say they found nearly 360 pounds of cannabis after a routine traffic stop in Markham.

York Regional Police say an officer stopped a white van early on Tuesday morning.

They say that while the officer was speaking with the driver and passenger, they noticed multiple duffel bags throughout the van.

Police say that the bags contained 359 pounds of marijuana.

They say two Quebec men have been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Chief Eric Jolliffe says the "illegally produced cannabis" likely would have gone to the black market, which fuels organized crime.