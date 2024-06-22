BARRIE
Barrie

    • Muslim youth group helps fundraise for local health care with annual run

    Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association get set to take part in their annual run in Barrie on June 22, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News). Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association get set to take part in their annual run in Barrie on June 22, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News).
    An annual run to help support local healthcare in Barrie returned to the waterfront this weekend.

    The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association hosted its third annual Run for Barrie on Saturday to raise money for the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). The event is part of the organization's nationwide initiative, which includes charity runs in various cities and towns.

    "Health (care) is free in Canada, but foundations are always stressing to raise funds for their needs," said Zohiaeb Malhi, the Muslim Youth Association Humanitarian Services National Director.

    Local dignitaries attended the run Saturday morning, including Barrie mayor Alex Nuttall.

    Saturday's run aimed to raise $10,000 for the hospital and, over three years, has raised $20,000, according to Malhi.  

