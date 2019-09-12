

The Canadian Press





Canada's municipalities want campaigning party leaders to pledge long-term funding for transit, affordable housing and efforts to fight climate change.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities wants the next federal government to double the gas tax fund permanently.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says that money -- promised only for one year -- can help initiatives such as increasing rental housing.

Rural chairman Ray Orb wants federal parties to champion rural communities and give help for affordable internet and broadband services.