BARRIE -- One by one municipalities across the region are declaring a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the County of Simcoe and Newmarket made the declaration as they seek additional support and funds to deter the spread of the virus.

Simcoe County Warden George Cornell stated that these are "extraordinary circumstances," adding, "We need to ensure we can use all available resources to protect the health and well-being of our residents."

Every level of government has the power to declare a state of emergency, including municipalities.

A state of emergency gives additional powers to "protect the health and safety of all individuals, families and businesses as well as the vulnerable populations that we serve," reads the County of Simcoe's release.

Warden Cornell says the pandemic won't have an impact on essential services such as emergency response, curbside collection and social services. "We recognize that we have a very vulnerable population in the County of Simcoe."

Newmarket Mayor John Taylor posted to social media on Wednesday afternoon, "I want to be clear to people that this declaration is not meant to incite panic – it is designed to incite action."

Tiny Township's deputy mayor declared a state of emergency yesterday. The declaration allows the town to access resources and funding it says is necessary to control the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier the same day, Premier Doug Ford declared a provincial state of emergency.

The city of Barrie has closed offices and city-operated facilities to try and curb the virus.

Mayor Jeff Lehman says the city has created two separate task forces to focus on economic and social support during the pandemic, but that he has not received a recommendation from the emergency control group to declare a state of emergency in Barrie.

He says if it's deemed to be necessary and beneficial, it will be done.