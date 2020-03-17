BARRIE -- Tiny Township's deputy mayor has declared a state of emergency.

"It is imperative that we work together to take care of one another during this unprecedented time. Residents are reminded of the importance of social distancing to help flatten the curve and protect the community's vulnerable populations," stated Deputy Mayor Steffen Walma.

The township's website states the declaration is a precaution to "access additional resources and funding help to control the spread of the virus."

This comes on the same day Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency for Ontario to keep the virus from overwhelming the health care system.

All theatres, concert venues, private schools, licenced childcare centres and libraries have been ordered to close effective immediately.

Bars and restaurants have to cease operation except for takeout and delivery.

Premier Doug Ford says this is not a provincial shutdown and services most vital to day-to-day life, including transit and grocery stores will not be affected.

The order will remain in place until March 31st.

With files from The Canadian Press