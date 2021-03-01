BARRIE -- Municipal transit systems could soon see a boost in funding after the Ford Government announced it was spending $150 million in relief to help with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This investment is in addition to the $2 billion previously committed by both the provincial and federal government through the Safe Restart Agreement after ridership dropped up to 90 per cent for some of Ontario's transit systems.

"We heard from municipalities, and we are responding to their need for more support as COVID-19 continues to result in lost revenue and additional costs for transit systems," Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, said in a release.

"Transit operators have done an incredible job keeping transit operating during this challenging time, and this support will help ensure there is reliable transportation for people to get to work or pick up essential items."

Brent Forsyth, the Director of Transit and Parking with the City of Barrie says they are still waiting to learn exactly what this means for the city.

"We are pleased that the provincial government recognizes the importance of the role that transit plays within our community to continue to provide essential travel," says Forsyth.

According to the city, Barrie Transit experienced its own ridership reduction early in the pandemic, with ridership down to as low as 25 per cent.

Last week, the city reported ridership is still approximately 35-40 per cent of what it was before the pandemic.

"The COVID 19 pandemic has had a huge impact on our transit ridership and revenue," says Forsyth. "Financial relief from the Province is certainly very welcomed and will help to ensure the continued operation of our transit service."

According to the province, the $150 million in funding means there is now $650 million available for municipalities up to December 31, 2021. The province will grant extensions to December 2022 on a case-by-case basis.

The Ford Government is calling on the Trudeau Government to match the additional funding to ensure municipal financial needs continue to be met.