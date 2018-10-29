Featured
Multiple shots fired at two homes in Angus
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 12:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 29, 2018 9:23PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into two homes on Admiral Crescent in Angus.
The OPP say shots were fired at appoximately 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
Bullet holes can be seen in one window of one residence.
Investigators say one bullet narrowly missed a three-year-old child.
No one was injured.
The suspect or suspects are outstanding.
The OPP have cordoned off a section of Admiral Crest. for the investigation.
Police are encouraging residents to review their security systems for suspicious activity or vehicles between 11 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.