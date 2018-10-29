

Provincial police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into two homes on Admiral Crescent in Angus.

The OPP say shots were fired at appoximately 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Bullet holes can be seen in one window of one residence.

Investigators say one bullet narrowly missed a three-year-old child.

No one was injured.

The suspect or suspects are outstanding.

The OPP have cordoned off a section of Admiral Crest. for the investigation.

Police are encouraging residents to review their security systems for suspicious activity or vehicles between 11 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.