Multiple catalytic converters stolen from trucks in Bracebridge

Provincial police in Bracebridge are investigating the theft of multiple catalytic converters from delivery trucks.

The OPP says nine catalytic converters were taken from the trucks parked at a depot on Gray Road sometime overnight on Tuesday or Wednesday.

A catalytic converter is a device attached to the exhaust system that helps reduce pollutants.

Experts say converters contain precious metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium, and can sell on the black market for hundreds of dollars.

Police report catalytic converter thefts are an increasing trend over the past two years across Canada.

Anyone with information on the Bracebridge theft is urged to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.