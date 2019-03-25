Featured
MP Alex Nuttall will not seek re-election
Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall announces he will not seek re-election in 2019 federal election at Barrie city hall on Monday, March 25, 2019 (CTV News/Aileen Doyle)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 7:43PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 25, 2019 7:47PM EDT
Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall will not seek re-election.
The 33-year-old politician made the announcement at a Barrie council meeting on Monday evening.
He says he will remain a Member of Parliament for the next six months until his term is over.
The next federal election is scheduled to take place on October 21.
