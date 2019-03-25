

CTV Barrie





Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall will not seek re-election.

The 33-year-old politician made the announcement at a Barrie council meeting on Monday evening.

He says he will remain a Member of Parliament for the next six months until his term is over.

The next federal election is scheduled to take place on October 21.

