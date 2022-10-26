Motorist stopped twice in 10 minutes for driving too slowly: OPP
Police in Caledon say they stopped a motorist for driving slowly to check out the scenery.
"Yes...you...can...get...a...ticket...for...going...too...slow," OPP posted to social media.
"The vehicle was going a constant 20km/h under the speed limit resulting in a long line of cars to form behind it," provincial police said.
A steady, legal speed keeps traffic moving and prevents congestion and frustration, police said.
Police stopped the vehicle on Forks of The Credit early Sunday afternoon.
"The weather was clear, and the roads were dry. The driver was too busy looking at the fall colours," said OPP Const. Ian Michel.
"Many drivers don't realize that driving too slow can be as dangerous at times as going too fast," Michel added.
While police say collisions caused by excessive speed far outnumber those due to slow drivers, they say slow drivers can cause other motorists to become frustrated and take risks to get around a slow-moving vehicle.
In some cases, they say the situation can result in road rage.
Michel said the same officer stopped the 59-year-old driver from Mississauga 10 minutes later "for going the opposite direction using their phone to film the colours."
"We would much rather have drivers concentrate on driving so they don't have to see the red and blue colours of the cruiser lights behind them. Those fall colours aren't as nice," he concluded.
The charge for unnecessary slow driving is $110 and two demerit points.
