Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with SUV in Barrie

Barrie, Ont. -

Simcoe County paramedics rushed one person to the hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in Barrie's south end.

Paramedics tell CTV News the motorcycle rider, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries.

Police say she was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

The crash happened on Big Bay Point Road in the area of Yonge Street and Montgomery Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Police closed the area to motorists for the investigation.