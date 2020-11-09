BARRIE, ONT. -- A 69-year-old Sudbury man has died following a collision involving two motorcycles and an SUV in New Tecumseth Monday.

The OPP says the victim was one of three motorcyclists travelling together when the collision happened on Tottenham Road and the 8th Line.

Police say a 53-year-old Sudbury woman, who was also riding a motorcycle, was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

The male driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The third motorcyclist was not involved in the crash.