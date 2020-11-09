Advertisement
Motorcyclist killed, another seriously injured, in collision in New Tecumseth
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 12:35PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 10, 2020 4:44PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 69-year-old Sudbury man has died following a collision involving two motorcycles and an SUV in New Tecumseth Monday.
The OPP says the victim was one of three motorcyclists travelling together when the collision happened on Tottenham Road and the 8th Line.
Police say a 53-year-old Sudbury woman, who was also riding a motorcycle, was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.
The male driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
The third motorcyclist was not involved in the crash.
