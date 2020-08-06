BARRIE, ONT. -- A motorcyclist is suffering serious injuries after being hit a turning vehicle in Essa Twp late Wednesday afternoon.

OPP say a driver had been trying to turn left into a driveway on County Road 56 when they hit the motorcyclist.

The rider was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation. It is not clear if charges will be laid.