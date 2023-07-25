Missing woman from Bradford located safe

Police say a woman who went missing early Monday afternoon has been found safe.

South Simcoe police appealed to the public for help locating the woman, who they say is deaf and uses lipreading and sign language to communicate, noting her family was concerned for her well-being.

Early Tuesday evening, police said the search was over, but did not provide details about where the woman was found.

"Thank you for your concern and assistance," the service noted on social media.