

CTV Barrie





After a massive search involving the OPP helicopter, canine unit and several officers, a woman who went missing overnight at the Bruce Peninsula National Park is safe.

The 30-year-old woman emerged from the bush cold, wet, and tired, but happy her ordeal is over.

Police say she was reported missing by her boyfriend shortly after 10 Wednesday night.

He told police she left their campsite at halfway log dump at 7:30 p.m. and didn’t return.

OPP and Parks Canada staff did an initial search of the area before calling in support from the OPP helicopter, the canine unit and members from the OPP Emergency Response Team.

Rescuers found the missing woman at an emergency shelter along with four other hikers, a couple from Germany and two others from the U.S. The section of trail they were on is marked as very difficult.

The OPP is reminding hikers that the trails have all kinds of natural hazards, and hikers need to be prepared.

The woman hiker who spent the night lost was taken to hospital as a precaution.