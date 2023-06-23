Missing Keswick senior found safe

Police say a Keswick senior who went missing overnight on Friday has been found.

Investigators asked for the public's help locating the 78-year-old woman after she disappeared around 3 a.m. in the area of Lake Drive South and Miami Drive.

Police said she speaks Mandarin and Cantonese but no English.

Investigators said they were concerned for her well-being.

York Regional Police updated the situation shortly after 6:30 p.m., thanking the public and media for their assistance.