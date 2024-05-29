2024 Barrie Airshow hosts Canadian Snowbirds

Mark your calendar for the 2024 Barrie Airshow.

The June 14 to 16 weekend includes free, family-friendly events, awe-inspiring aerobatics by Canada’s elite demonstration teams, plus a dazzling drone show specially created for the 2024 Barrie Airshow presented by Pratt Homes.

The list of confirmed military performers includes:

Canadian Forces Snowbirds (431 Air Demonstration Squadron)

CF-18 Demonstration Team

Canadian Armed Forces SkyHawks Parachute Team

The list of civilian performers includes:

Northern Stars Aeroteam , a three-plane precision aerobatic team flying the Pitts Special

Mike Tryggvason, solo aerobatic performer

Stampede Aviation featuring a P-51 Mustang and a Hawker Sea Fury

Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association featuring a four-plane demonstration

Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation featuring a Tiger Moth and a PT-26 Cornell

The weekend starts Friday night with a free concert at Meridian Place featuring Daniel Romano’s Outfit starting at 8 p.m., followed by a drone show.

The 2024 Barrie Airshow is in partnership with the City of Barrie, the Canadian Forces Base Borden, the County of Simcoe, Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, and the Downtown Barrie BIA.